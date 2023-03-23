It is said and told: Thomas Tuchel would take the place of Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich

A rather surprising piece of news reached everyone’s ears, because Fabrizio Romano dropped the bomb of an almost armed change of coach at Bayern Munich… Hey?!

Just as you read it, friends, because the Italian journalist did not keep any information and decided that it would be good to release two pieces of news that left everyone speechless.

The Italian mentioned that, at Bayern Munich would be releasing a Julian Nagelsmannwith practically immediate effect, that is how blunt the information from Fabrizio Romano is.

Julian Nagelsmann with Bayern Munich – Photo: Getty Images

Peeeeeeeeeeeero, things don’t end there, because the Bavarian team I would already have the replacement of Julian Nagelsmann y It is about the German, Thomas Tuchel, who was free.

Besides, It is reported that Thomas Tuchel would have already reached terms with the German team, so the announcement, according to the Italian journalist, will be made soon.

Thomas Tuchel, DT who would take Bayern Munich – Photo: Getty Images

What happens at Bayern Munich?

Well, at the moment, we don’t have the remotest idea, because the information that we have at the moment is only that of changes of coaches at Bayern Munich.

Something happened between Julian Nagelsmann and the Bavarian team, we can be sure of that, because They did not have a bad performance and they continue fighting for all the titles.

Bayern Munich in the 2022-2023 season – Photo: Getty Images

That is why it attracts more attention, the possible sudden change in the team and more when a crucial Champions League matchup against ManCity approaches and in the Bundesliga, because they are second and not far from Dortmund, which is the leader.

Although, his strategy is not bad, because Thomas Tuchel already knows what it means to take a team after the winter window and come out champion of the Champions Leaguethat’s how he did it with Chelsea… let’s see if he pulls off the same trick twice.

Thomas Tuchel and the Champions League trophy he won with Chelsea – Photo: Getty Images

It may interest you