‘It Made Me Nervous’: The Intimate Reason Viggo Mortensen Turned Down Wolverine Role

It’s hard to imagine an actor other than Hugh Jackman lending his features to Wolverine in the saga X-Men. And yet, this role almost went to another actor, who refused this golden opportunity.
Leonardo DiCaprio is not the only actor to have refused to star in a cinematographic saga which brought in billions of dollars at the box office. Viggo Mortensen confessed a few years ago thathe had declined the role of Wolverine, the superhero with steel claws, seen in the saga X-Men. It was during his visit to the podcast Happy Sad Confused that the American-Danish actor had returned to the reasons which led him to refuse to play the superhero. “What bothered me at the time was the idea of committing to countless films and playing the same character over and over again. It made me nervous“, he explained at first.
“I wasn’t sure I wanted to play Wolverine for years…“
Nevertheless, that didn’t stop Viggo Mortensen from meeting the director Bryan Singeraccompanied by his son Henry, obsessed with comics. “Deep down, I was thinking that Henry could bring something since I had let him read the script, and he told me that it was not faithful to the comic“, he added. During the interview, the son of the actor did not hide from the filmmaker that the script of the film did not stick with the version of the comics. “My son told him the character didn’t look like that in the comic. All of a sudden, Bryan Singer wasn’t very comfortable and spent the rest of the date explaining to Henry why he had taken certain liberties“. And to conclude: “Once the meeting was over, Henry asked me if the director was going to change things from what he had told him. I replied that I doubted it, but that I wouldn’t do the movie anyway, because I wasn’t sure I wanted to play Wolverine for years“.
Wolverine role damaged actor Hugh Jackman’s voice
Viggo Mortensen was ultimately right not to accept the role of Wolverine as actor Hugh Jackman recently indicated that his voice was damaged from the role that made him famous in the early 2000s.”I damaged my voice with Wolverine. My falsetto isn’t as loud as it used to be and I attribute that directly to some of the grunts and squeals. My voice teacher at drama school would have been horrified by some of the things I did as Wolverine“, he said during his appearance on a BBC show. And to continue: “During Wolverine I did screams and screams and other things that I think damaged my voice“.
