‘It should serve to give more transparency to the police’

This Friday, Mayor Adams vetoed the City Council’s “How Many Stops” bill. This legislation seeks to require police to document all interactions with civilians.

Sami Feliz, who says he lost his brother in 2017 at the hands of the police, says he does not agree with this decisionsince it ensures that this proposal needs to be approved to improve police transparency.

“This Bill is going to help all those occasions that happen and all that history that has been hidden by the severity of the police come to light and that is what we are looking for in our community. So the work of the police should be made more transparent, so that everything is clear.”

Samy and 28 other families who have lost loved ones in the same way are receiving support from the City Council.

This legislation, passed in late 2023, will require the police department to report the location of arrests, demographics of the person arrested, reason for the encounter, and whether force was used.

Mayor Adams rejected this proposal and says it is a threat to public safety.

He argues that it would cause police to have to deal with more paperwork and costs, moving away from their core functions.

In response to the mayor’s decision, advocates for the legislation, such as Councilmembers Alexa Avilés and Crystal Hudson, along with families affected by NYPD behavior, held a virtual press conference.

Avilés affirmed that the Municipal Council will override this veto. Ensuring that they have enough votes to do so.

“This law is necessary because of the large amount of violence and harassment that occurs on the city streets of our city between police and black communities, poor communities. “It’s important and it’s a problem we’ve had for decades.”

According to city data, police arrests are at their highest level since 2015.

And let us remember that in 2022 almost 90 percent of those arrested were Hispanic and African American New Yorkers

According to Councilwoman Avilés, as of February 8, the municipal council has 30 days to override the mayor’s veto.

