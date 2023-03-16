“It was not nice”: Audrey Boibessot (Large families) annoyed after a “catastrophic live”, she makes a decision

While they had decided to redo a live exchange with their Instagram subscribers on March 15, the Boibessot (large families) received malicious messages.
The continuation under this advertisement
Known for its minute and almost military organization, the Boibessot family of Large families: life in XXL had decided to grant himself a little moment of relaxation on March 15. At least as far as parents Hervé and Audrey are concerned. Both entrepreneurs, owning their family business consisting of two concept stores, they work more than 50 hours a week, in addition to having to manage their seven children. For her part, the 38-year-old mother is also an independent consultant for a major household robot brand and manages an Instagram account with a strong community of more than 53,000 subscribers. It was on this one that they had the idea, this Wednesday evening, oforganize a live to chat with their fans. While last summer, the couple was much more accustomed to making these direct, it had been some time since they had offered such a meeting to their followers. During these lives, the lovers did not hesitate to make some exclusive confidences.
The continuation under this advertisement
“We had already been scalded before”
The announcement of their recovery was therefore something to delight those who appreciate the small family the most. Unfortunately, they will finally have to do without it after an inconclusive experience. This Thursday morning, Audrey Boibessot, who never hesitates to talk about the not always easy daily life of a mother with a large family, particularly with regard to the education of children, did not mince words to express her disappointment with at the moment experienced the day before. “After this catastrophic live I slept very badly… But today is another day”, she first wrote on a photo in her Instagram story. She then explained the circumstances that led her to this qualifier: “We had waited a long time to redo a live because we had already been scalded previously and there we were hoping for a somewhat nice live with the people who follow us, who know us and in fact I saw only questions that I find myself rejoicing... But it’s very subjective.”
The continuation under this advertisement
A decision made
Like several other families participating in the TF1 docu-reality, the Boibessots are faced with a number of detractors who do not hesitate to be very harsh with them in their messages and comments. Audrey Boibessot has already denounced them, but this time it was live. In a live exchange that the young woman probably did not want to leave online on her profile, rather derogatory messages would have been sent, spoiling the pleasure of the couple, enthusiastic at the idea of sharing a convivial moment. “All this to say thatwe won’t do it again, therefore announced the mother of the family. I wanted to have fun, spend some time with you. A live is like for you, it happens after a day of work, we were exhausted. We wanted to spend some time a little relaxing, a little nice and I found that it was not relaxing and not nice“.