“It will never get easier”: Jennie Garth (Beverly Hills) confides her difficulties in managing the mourning of Luke Perry

Four years after the death of Luke Perry, the pain is still raw for his friend Jennie Garth, with whom he played in the cult series Beverly Hills 90210.
March 4, 2019 is a date that hardcore fans of Beverly Hills 90210 will never forget. While in California filming episodes of the series Riverdale, Luke Perry is rushed to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank after suffering a stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks. Despite the intervention of rescue teams and his hospitalization, the American actor died at the age of 52, surrounded by his two children, his fiancée and other members of his family. The unforgettable Dylan McKay left behind his comrades in the series Beverly Hills 90210whose reboot is now available on MyTF1.
Still sharp pain
As the stars of the cult series prepare to reunite for a panel in Connecticut this weekend, Jennie Garth gave an exclusive interview to the magazine People. This was an opportunity for the ex-wife of Peter Facinelli to discuss how she struggled to manage the mourning of her friend Luke Perry. “Losing Luke and dealing with it, it’s never easy and it’ll never get easier“, she indicated, then specifying that the fact of animating the podcast 90210MG, which looks backstage at Beverly Hills, constantly reminds him of the memory of his missing friend. “I see him every week. I see pictures of us all the time. I even have a picture in my coat“. And to add: “When the cast (of Beverly Hills 90210) comes together, we have this thing in common. We all loved him so much that there is a kind of bond between us (…) When we are all together, it is enough to put a chair there because he is sitting in it, although he is no longer there“.
“I still have a hard time accepting it…“
This isn’t the first time Jennie Garth has opened up about the sudden loss of her friend. As she talked about the arrival of Dylan McKay in the series Beverly Hills 90210, the 50-year-old actress struggled to hide her emotion. “It’s hard for us to talk about Luke publicly, because it’s still hard for us to talk about him privately. It still doesn’t feel real. It’s really very hard. I still have a hard time accepting it“, she declared in an unreleased episode of her podcast 90210MG which she hosts with Tori Spelling. “We loved him so much…I don’t think any of us ever thought that there would come a time when one of us wouldn’t be here anymore…And now we feel this big emptiness“, confided the interpreter of Donna Martin.
