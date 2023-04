20h04 – L1: Rennes-Lens, line-ups 19h59 – Ita. : Fiorentina surprises Inter 19h57 – Bilbao: Sancet extends until… 2032 (off.) 19h50 – Udinese: it’s complicated for Thauvin… 19h40 – Auxerre: Plissier believes in his team 19h25 – Auxerre: maintenance, Niang does not ignite 19h07 – Troyes: Rony Lopes due to errors 19h01 – Auxerre: Da Costa savors a key success 19h00 – L2: the 29th day to follow LIVE! 18h55 – L1: the provisional classification 18h53 – L1: Auxerre 1-0 Troyes (finished) 18h50 – VIDEO: Klassiker, Kobel’s big dumpling! 6:47 p.m – Man City: Guardiola ignites for Alvarez! 18h40 – Tottenham: the recal club by Kovac? 18h17 – Liverpool: a touch with Kim Min-jae? 17h57 – Eng. : Arsenal rolled, a double for Jesus! 17h42 – EdF: C. Tolisso – “I’m not stupid” 17h28 – It. : Atalanta doubles Roma 17h25 – All. : Leipzig sinks, Union Berlin regales 17h15 – Liverpool: Klopp not tender with his players 17h05 – Man City: Guardiola praises his team 16h52 – L2: Saint-Etienne returns to success 16h16 – Real: Brazil, Ancelotti responds to the rumor 4:03 p.m. – L1: Auxerre-Troyes, line-ups 15h42 – Fiorentina: season ends for Sirigu? 15h25 – Ang. : Manchester City corrige Liverpool ! 15h05 – Bara: Xavi doesn’t want Fati 14h27 – Arsenal: the regrets of Pp 14h07 – PSG: five absent against Lyon 1:54 p.m – Atletico: Griezmann aims for Aragonese record 13h38 – Rennes: Theate is not a fan of VAR 13h17 – Chelsea: Havertz does not forget Tuchel 12h57 – Frankfurt: Bayern advantage for Kolo Muani? 12h38 – Montpellier: Der Zakarian rather satisfied 12h17 – Nantes: Delort talks about his difficulties 11:52 – Man Utd: Ten Hag optimistic for Martial 11h25 – Liverpool: investments this t 11h01 – EdF (f): the money? Not a problem for Renard 10h47 – EdF (f): Fox warned by his entourage 10h29 – Inter: Onana in the sights of Chelsea 10h11 – OM: Payet complains about the calendar 09h56 – Man City: Hland, the jackpot with Nike 09h14 – Nice: the price of Thuram fix 08h53 – OM: Tudor expected a lot more 08:30 – PSG: no decision taken for Galtier 31/03 – OM : Rongier trs annoying… 31/03 – OM : Tudor prend la defense of Vitinha 31/03 – Montpellier: too big? Khazri responds 31/03 – Juve: Allegri gives news of Pogba 31/03 – OM: S. Gigot – “not the height” 31/03 – Montpellier: a fair result for Lecomte 31/03 – L1: the provisional classification 31/03 – L1: Marseille 1-1 Montpellier (finished) 31/03 – Benfica: Schmidt until 2026 (official) 31/03 – Bavaria : Kimmich-Goretzka, Tuchel passe l’ponge 31/03 – Arsenal: Lacazette not surprised 31/03 – Lyon: hard to stop Mbapp for White 31/03 – Cameroun: Eto’o Conforte Song 31/03 – Tottenham: Paratici back (official) 31/03 – L1: Marseille-Montpellier, line-ups 31/03 – EdF (f): Renard’s salary revealed 31/03 – Naples: De Laurentiis tackles UEFA 31/03 – Real: new blow for Mendy 31/03 – Chelsea: Tuchel has not forgotten his dismissal 31/03 – cosse : McGinn rpond Rodri 31/03 – Lyon: Blanc evokes his return to the Park 31/03 – Lille: Alexsandro talks about his adaptation 31/03 – Man Utd: at the end of the contract, De Gea clings 31/03 – Roma: Abraham does not close the door Chelsea 31/03 – OM : Tudor, the critic of Rothen 31/03 – Lyon: Lopes should play against PSG 31/03 – Tottenham : Conte, le dmenti de Richarlison 31/03 – PSG: Campos has a first response for Osimhen 31/03 – Lyon: Lacazette Mbapp’s request 31/03 – Real: a condition for Pochettino? 31/03 – Naples : Osimhen absent face au Milan AC 31/03 – PSG: Galtier considers himself “legitimate” to stay 31/03 – Man Utd : Saha rve d’Ousmane Dembl 31/03 – Bara: confirmed contact with the Messi clan! 31/03 – PSG: Galtier evokes discussions with Messi 31/03 – Milan: Giroud rejects 2 English clubs 31/03 – EdF (f): Renard’s first list 31/03 – EdF (f): Herv Renard explains his choice 31/03 – Eng. : Saka read player of the month for March 31/03 – Juve: decision taken for Kean? 31/03 – Tottenham: the new Kompany track! 31/03 – PSG : Ramos absent l’entranement 31/03 – Juve: positive trend for Di Maria 31/03 – Lyon: the lateral Dest targeted! 31/03 – PSG: Ramos ready to say yes to Al-Hilal? 31/03 – Lyon: Juninho had tried Kolo Muani 31/03 – Bara: Salah and Son in the sights! 31/03 – PSG: QSI, a change of mind for Messi? 31/03 – VIDEO: a terrible accident for Kiyine! 31/03 – Bara: Koeman reconsiders the departure of Messi 31/03 – Man Utd: Greenwood card until this summer? 31/03 – PSG: Mbapp would like to sign for Real 30/03 – LdF (f) : the OL defeated by Chelsea! 30/03 – OM: Ounahi confirms for his injury 30/03 – OM: Tudor thinks big for Nuno Tavares 30/03 – MF poll: Mbapp, more than 100 goals in EdF 30/03 – Man Utd: Schneiderlin’s regrets 30/03 – Rennes: what Genesio demands from its players 30/03 – EdF: Mbapp captain, Evra says yes 30/03 – LdC (f): PSG takes the door! 30/03 – Milan: another blow for Zlatan 30/03 – PSG: a “show business club” for Evra 30/03 – Tottenham: Lloris back in training 30/03 – EdF: Evra melts with Deschamps 30/03 – EdF: Deschamps files a complaint against Riolo 30/03 – EdF (f): Herv Renard coach (official) 30/03 – Frankfurt: Ndicka’s replacement known (off.) 30/03 – CAN 2023: the dates are known! 30/03 – OM: Abdennour recounts his shelving 30/03 – Arsenal : Wilshere rve de Rice 30/03 – OM: Guendouzi opens up about his case 30/03 – Lorient: Rgis Le Bris has extended (official) 30/03 – Juve: Tudor laughs at the rumor 30/03 – Lens : Mbapp, Samba and Charri 30/03 – OM: Ounahi, Tudor confirms the trend

