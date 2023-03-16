Italian government passed tax reform

The Italian government around Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni passed the draft law for a far-reaching tax reform this evening. It is the first step in implementing a major tax reform that Italy has agreed with the EU Commission as a condition of receiving billions from the EU recovery plan (PNRR).

Significant changes are planned for income tax in particular. There will also be changes for value added tax, as well as for the tax on petroleum products and electricity. In a first step, the number of tax rates for income tax is to be reduced from the current four to three tax rates.

In the longer term, the aim is to transition to a flat tax (standard tax) with a uniform tax rate. This is an election promise made by the governing coalition. The government also plans to rationalize depreciation. The waiver of criminal sanctions in the event of an agreement with the tax authorities is an element of the reform that has been sharply criticized by the opposition parties.