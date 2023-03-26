Italy gets first win towards Euro 2024

Mexico City.- The Italian National Team added its first 3 points in the qualifying rounds for Euro 2024, after beating Manta 2-0 as a visitor, in a match corresponding to Group C.

Roberto Mancini’s team opened the scoring at minute 15, after a service from Sandro Tonali’s corner kick that Mateo Retegui finished off with a header to begin shaping the Italian triumph.

The 2-0 was the responsibility of Matteo Pessina, who after a cross from Emerson, and the deflection of a defender, found the ball only to send it to the nets.

In the complementary part, the locals arrived little more and managed to disturb the goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who managed to contain everything and thus keep his goal without goals in this visit to the Ta’ Qali Stadium.

At 68, Vincenzo Grifo surprised everyone with a spectacular kick from a Chilean kick inside the area, after a corner kick, but goalkeeper Henry Bonello flew and with an accurate swipe he avoided the third goal.

Now Italy boasts 3 points in the sector and is placed in the sub-leadership, after the victory of England against Ukraine that leaves the English as leaders with 6 points.

This was the second defeat for the Maltese team, so it is at the bottom with 0 points.