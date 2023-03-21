Italy investigates TikTok over videos of young people hurting themselves

A The investigation focuses on the most recent self-injurious trend that has emerged on the social network, with alleged origins in France, and which consists of pinching the cheekbones until a bruise appears, which may even leave permanent marks.

The Italian Competition and Market Authority carried out searches at the Italian headquarters of TikTok Technology Limited, responsible for the popular social network, with the support of the Special Antimonopoly Unit.

According to a note published by the organization, TikTok does not have “adequate systems to supervise content published by third parties and the rules for removing dangerous content that incites suicide, self-injury and incorrect information do not apply”.

AGCM emphasized that the platform does not have adequate systems to monitor content “especially in the presence of especially vulnerable users, such as minors”.

“The exploitation of artificial intelligence techniques likely to cause undue conditioning of users” is also being investigated.

“The reference is, in particular, to the platform’s algorithm which, using user data, personalizes the display of advertising and re-proposes content similar to those that have already been shown and with which they interacted through the ‘like’ function”, added authority.

