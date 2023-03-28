Italy’s new goalscorer Retegui: meeting with Frankfurt and contact with Leverkusen

With two goals in his first two caps for Italy, Club Atlético Tigre’s Mateo Retegui has made a lightning start for Italy. Although the 23-year-old was still almost a blank slate in Europe until a few days ago, numerous interested parties are now cavorting about the accurate centre-forward.

According to the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen are also among them. According to the report, a meeting took place yesterday between Retegui, his father, who acts as an adviser, and Eintracht officials. In addition, contact was made with the officials from Leverkusen, it is said.

Eintracht: Is there also a question of money?

Talks are scheduled to take place in Milan and Madrid in the next few days. Meetings with representatives of Inter Milan and other clubs are on the agenda there. With West Ham United and Atlético Madrid, the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ names two other clubs that are putting out feelers in the direction of the goalscorer.

price increases

According to the report, 15 million euros would be due for Retegui. The 1.86 meter tall right-footed player was also on the list for Udinese Calcio and Lazio Roma. Due to the recent hype, the two Serie A clubs should no longer have too good cards in poker for the signature of the shooting star.

In order to bag his commitment, an agreement must also be reached with two clubs. The national player is currently on loan from Boca Juniors to Tigre. Retegui’s current loan club has an option to buy 50 percent of the transfer rights. The likelihood of Tigre taking the option is also very high thanks to the attacker’s steeply rising form curve.