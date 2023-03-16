“It’s a forced passage”: why the judicial police are mobilizing against their reform this Thursday

The police officers of the judicial police call to gather this Thursday in front of the judicial courts of all France to show their opposition to the reform announced by the Ministry of the Interior.

This reform, they do not want it. The police officers of the judicial police, who deal with organized crime and the top of the delinquency spectrum, call for new gatherings this Thursday noon in front of the judicial courts. Magistrates, lawyers or even elected officials are called upon to join this movement.

“The reform is accelerating suddenly and will be applied bluntly in its strictest version for the PJ”, writes the National Association of the Judicial Police (ANPJ) which calls for this mobilization. The reform denounced is that which should see the generalization of a new mode of organization seeing all the staff, including those of the PJ, under the authority of a single director at the departmental level (DDPN), dependent on the prefect. Currently, each department reports to a central director.

Since the summer of 2022, the usually very discreet officials of the judicial police have come out of their reserve to denounce “the incredible performance of bringing to the ground the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police which fought tirelessly and with all its might against organized crime, serious and complex”, writes the ANPJ in a press release dated March 4.

An experiment in eight departments

On paper, the reorganization announced by the Ministry of the Interior aims to rationalize the action of the police. In the case of the investigation, it is a question of creating a “single” channel with the PJ for the most serious crimes and public security which manages everyday delinquency, and while the disputes multiply with the release of the voice of women and the increase in the number of complaints of domestic violence.

First in three departments from January 2021 then in five others from March 2022, the reform was tested.

“In fact, I am very skeptical about the interest of this project, it will not solve the basic problem which is the management of the stock of procedures”, estimates a police officer.

In Caen, for example, where the reform was tested during the second phase, the public security personnel in charge of the investigation were jointly seized with the PJ on certain cases, where before they were only the responsibility of the jurisdiction of the judicial police. An organization in the name of the “single” sector which then generates an overload of work for the local police station.

“We are not against this reform, we are well aware that in terms of public security it is not tenable. But the reform does not in any way respond to the problem of stock management”, abounds a police officer assigned to Normandy and which belongs to the ANPJ. Especially since nothing has been announced to improve the working conditions of public security officers.

Fear of a leveling down

More broadly, the police officers of the Judicial Police fear a leveling down of the investigation sector, which would weigh, according to them, on all security as a whole. In Marseille, where anti-narcotics groups work in particular on international drug trafficking, priority has been given to them to focus on trafficking in the neighborhoods, which concerns the bulk of the procedures. In some territories, there are concerns that a departmentalization of services does not respond to the local network.

“In Caen (in Calvados, editor’s note), our direction is in Rouen (in Seine-Maritime, editor’s note), explains a police officer from this antenna. When we need support for this operation, such as support from the BRI or from ‘a technical and scientific police team, it is Rouen that we are calling on.

“If tomorrow, we have a director only at the departmental level, will the means be distributed in an egalitarian manner as is currently the case?” She wonders again.

Police officers who have to fight against crime, drug trafficking or corruption have over the past months shown their determination to oppose this reform. On October 6, the police officers of the Marseille PJ, dressed in their black vest where the inscription “Judicial Police” was crossed out as a sign of mourning, had welcomed the director general of the national police with a “hedge of dishonor”. An action that had cost his place to Éric Arella, the zonal director of the PJ for the south of France, dismissed from his post the next day.

Several inspections

The entire criminal chain supported this mobilization. “The departmentalization imposed by the reform will not allow this fight, the investigators will be used to compensate for the crying lack of means of public security! Attached to the DDPN and therefore to the prefect of the department, logically local delinquency will prevail in the arbitration of means to the detriment difficult, long investigations, over an extended territory …”, tweeted the Union of magistrates on Tuesday.

The Minister of the Interior had called for consultation. “There is no dialogue, there is no support for this reform, there is just misunderstanding,” laments a policeman. In recent months, an inter-inspection mission (General Inspectorate of Administration, General Inspectorate of Justice and General Inspectorate of the National Police) has delivered its conclusions on the experimentation, in particular, in the eight metropolitan departments of its reform. An experiment “at constant right” therefore without changing the organization, nor the number of staff.

The Assembly and the Senate have also carried out assessment missions. The Upper House advised to organize a moratorium and postpone the reform after the Olympic Games of 2024. The conclusions of the administrative inspection include 19 recommendations. “It’s a forced passage”, still laments a police officer assigned to the investigation, recalling that the administration’s assessment missions were carried out in the wake of the experiment.

A concern for PCs

On March 3, in a letter addressed to the 150,000 French police officers, Gérald Darmanin rejected the senators’ proposal, affirming that the reform would be generalized by the end of the year. “In order to take account of the fears but also of the recommendations which have been made, I have decided to retain the principle of an interdepartmental organization in the territories where the competence is exercised over several departments”, writes the minister.

“These services will therefore retain the fullness of their current territorial jurisdiction”, continues the Minister.

“We will not use major police officers from PJ who engage in organized crime to commit domestic violence”, argued Gérald Darmanin on February 14 during a hearing before the information mission of the Senate Law Commission. on the reform of the judicial police.

“It will last 6 months, a year”, replies a policeman who fears that “the core business” of the men of the judicial police will be lost.

Today, the police have little hope of seeing their minister back down on this reform. “There is already a real crisis of vocation for the investigation sector,” laments this Norman police officer. On February 20, the head of the Crime and Banditry group at the PJ du Var committed suicide in his office, with his service weapon. “We have people who had a strong sense of belonging to this crest, there are a lot of concerns for these people invested in their profession”, concludes a policeman.