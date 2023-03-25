“It’s a gray morning”: Mr. Aguilera’s tearful emotional farewell to ‘Chabelo’

Many phrases, words and people come to mind when thinking about Xavier Lopez ‘Chabelo’. Troncoso Furniture, cataphyxiaSunday mornings In family waves frightful Xto give some examples. But what about “Señor Aguilera” and the ‘provincial friends’?

Impossible to talk about the program that Chabelo maintained for decades without remembering the Mr. Aguilera. just as It was impossible for Jorge Alberto Aguilera not to dedicate a message after the death of Chabelo. He did so, and our hearts really sank a little with the emotional words he gave about it.

Chabelo and Mr. Aguilera, a unique dumbbell on television

One of the most liked sections of In Family With Chabelo, It was definitely the time when Mr. Aguilera greeted the Cuates de Provincia. Jorge Alberto Aguilera sent prizes to people who watched the program on television from any state of the Republic through a small game of choosing one of three options.

It was a very pleasant moment, without a doubt, although Mr. Aguilera also threw other sections of the program together with Chabelo, not just that. His voice was the entrance of it in his last broadcasts (here is the memory of his last program, by the way). The point is that they formed a great dumbbell widely recognized on Mexican television.

It sounds cliché, but it is the net: marked several generations of boys and girls who woke up on Sunday mornings to watch the show while mom and dad made breakfast. How to talk about Chabelo’s death without understanding the pain it caused Mr. Aguilera.

The emotional farewell message from Mr. Aguilera for ‘Chabelo’

For all the above, it was difficult to imagine the death of Xavier Lopez ‘Chabelo’ without the Mr. Aguilera will send a emotional farewell message In his social networks he was very measured, really, but in later interviews, he showed his sadness when remembering it through tears and described the morning of March 25 as a very gray morning.

“I offer my condolences to all of Mexicobecause it is a moment of mourning not only for those of us who attended him, but for all the people of Mexico (…) yes, I am hurt, but also I feel blessed by the great opportunity to have shared the stage with this gentleman“, he said through tears in an interview for TV hole.

Mr. Aguilera said he was grateful for sharing the two Guinness World Records he held Chabelo, one for his character and one for the duration of his show. He also talked about how on his last birthday, in February, they were about to set up a reunionbut sadly it could not be given.

“I feel very fortunate to participate in one of the longest running programs, I had to be present as a host in two Guinness records in the program with Chabelo (…) He was a professional, For me, a great adventure to be able to be with Don Xavier for more than half of the program“.

