It’s about 16 million: is Helene Fischer threatened with financial disaster because of a rib fracture?

Helene Fischer has sustained a rib fracture. The start of their tour was therefore postponed. Is the pop singer now threatened with a financial disaster?

Hamburg – pop singer Helene Fischer (38) sustained a rib fracture during rehearsals for her upcoming “Rausch Live” tour. That’s why the start, which was supposed to take place on March 21 in Bremen, had to be postponed. Now she will be on stage for the first time on April 11th in Hamburg. But can the hit queen recover from the injury so quickly?

That’s what a sports doctor says about Helene Fischer’s injury

After all, Helene Fischer has planned many acrobatic numbers in her show, the tour will be staged by the Canadian Cirque du Soleil. Whether the tour is now in danger, wanted bild.de from the Berlin sports doctor Dr. Thorsten Dolla (59) know. He explained that a rib fracture is a bony injury that causes great pain.

“You give painkillers, so it’s symptomatic therapy. It is very important that the patient can breathe properly.” According to the doctor, if an improvement is noticeable after a few days, the medication can also be discontinued.

It takes four to six weeks for Helene’s bones to be solid again

However, that doesn’t mean “that Helene Fischer can jump around on stage and sing again”. It would take about four to six weeks “until the bone is solid again,” says Dolla. “But it doesn’t have to be that long before she’s back on stage.”

Helene Fischer had to postpone the start of her “Rausch” tour on March 21, 2023 in Bremen due to a rib fracture. This could have major financial consequences. © Imago Images

Ultimately, everyone has to decide for themselves how good they feel. “Whether the pain can be endured and how well you can breathe,” emphasized the sports doctor. In just under three weeks on April 11, will she be fit enough to float through the air and do dances? That remains to be seen.

Alternative dates for Bremen and Cologne

Alternative dates have already been announced for the postponed concerts in Bremen and Cologne. The new dates in Bremen will take place from May 10th to 12th, the Cologne shows between August 25th and September 2nd. The tickets would remain valid as the organizer Live Nation has already assured.

Helene Fischer is well aware of how many inconveniences a postponement entails. “I hope you know how sorry I am because I know how excited it is that it’s finally happening,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “Believe me, I would have wished otherwise, but I have to follow urgent medical advice.”

It’s about 16 million: is Helene Fischer threatened with a financial disaster because of a rib fracture?

The tour premiere is scheduled for April 11th in Hamburg. Then it continues with Dortmund, Leipzig, Stuttgart, Oberhausen, Berlin, Mannheim, Hanover, Vienna, Zurich, Munich and Frankfurt. A total of 71 concerts are on the schedule. If one assumes that Helene Fischer earns 225,000 euros per concert, almost 16 million euros would be on the brink.

It was already announced in advance that many acrobatic elements would be included in their shows. There is talk of the “most spectacular production” to date. “With music and magic, dance and sensational artistry”, it says on the website of the Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

With Helene Fischer’s “Rausch” tour is 2023 probably the most important Schlager event of the year. Here is an overview of all important information. Sources used: Bild newspaper, Instagram, Cologne Lanxess Arena, Live Nation