It’s about Kahn’s credibility: Bayern boss under pressure – a comment

Lothar Matthäus accuses the CEO of FC Bayern of lying. There is much more at stake for the German record champion and his most powerful man.

What has always distinguished FC Bayern Munich from other major clubs in the football world? The German record champions enjoy an excellent reputation internationally: straightforward, correct, serious. Whether in negotiations with potential newcomers, with their not always easy advisors, with clubs or in the media external representation. FC Bayern’s word always seemed reliable.

Until now. Because in the confusion surrounding the course of the dismissal of coach Julian Nagelsmann, Germany’s most renowned, most successful and most popular club is threatening to suddenly gamble away this reputation completely.

Responsible for this: The management level of Munich around CEO Oliver Kahn. The former “Titan” in particular is now required. Even more: It’s about Kahn’s credibility. For the credibility of the entire FC Bayern.

The worst thing for Kahn would be: Lothar Matthäus is right

Before the Bundesliga summit against Borussia Dortmund, the most powerful man in Bavaria did not look confident when he was asked about the timing of Nagelsmann’s departure on Sky. The suspicion is in the room: Did Kahn lie? At least TV expert Lothar Matthäus made this accusation on t-online.

To make matters worse: The agency of the former Bayern coach confirmed the claim of the record national player late on Saturday evening. Accordingly, after rumors about Nagelsmann’s dismissal were rolled through the press, the contact attempt came from the consultant side – and not, as von Kahn and also after Matthäus’ accusation again from sports director Hasan Salihamidzic claimed, from FC Bayern.

Now it’s up to Kahn to dispel this serious suspicion without any remaining doubts. This Sunday he is a guest in several talk formats and apparently wants to explain himself there. It remains to be seen whether he can do that, both with facts and with linguistic sharpness. How is that supposed to work? It is unlikely that he suddenly holds up a long printout of the itemized bills from Salihamidzic’s mobile phone bill to the camera to prove his attempts to call Nagelsmann. At least as unlikely that he admits in an unprecedented backflip that the procedure rumored in the media corresponds to the truth – and even worse: that Lothar Matthäus is right.

It’s time

And that is exactly where another big problem of the current club management lies, which constantly has to defend itself against comparisons with the old squad: In order to prevent such a hopeless situation, you don’t even need the rhetorical force of Uli Hoeneß or the authority of Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Openness, a feeling for the moment, the ability to relax a critical situation are enough.

It is high time that Kahn, Salihamidzic and President Herbert Hainer reflect on these qualities. Especially since it’s already too late for that. Because in the worst case, FC Bayern now has a completely different problem. If you can no longer rely on his word: then the board of directors is also in question.