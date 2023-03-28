Its export earnings have doubled: a record 2022 balance sheet for SONATRACH

The Algerian oil company Sonatrach recently published its activity report for the year 2022. Gas and oil exports reached the sum of $60 billion (5% increase compared to 2020) against $35.4 billion in 2021. The report also notes an 81% increase in national company sales.

The year 2022 was punctuated by a multitude of discoveries of hydrocarbons. A budget of 5.5 billion dollars has moreover been set aside for the investments of the company headed by Hakkar.

According l’OPAEPthe Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, the first world rank in the number of discoveries of oil and gas deposits goes to Algeria. Fifteen discoveries in 2022 alone among them, a discovery at the level of the Illizi basin with a flow that reaches 300 00 m3/j of gas.

The figures reveal that the production of hydrocarbons over the last year and compared to 2021, has only increased by 2% passing from 185.2 million tons oil equivalent to 189,6 millions. In particular, agreements have been signed with ENI et ENEL (Italy), Depa (Greece), Nature (Spain), Geogas (Slovenia) and Engie (France).

Sonatrach had 55,361 permanent workers last year, including 9,104 women. According to the balance sheet, an increase of 22% is to be noted with regard to the presence of the female element within society.

Sonatrach is once again ahead of all companies on the African continent

The annual ranking of the best companies operating in the energy sector of the Young Africa online newspaper indicated once again, the domination of Algerian society. Sonatrach beat the South African company Eskom and the NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP.

With a turnover of 34 336.3 million dollars, it surpasses the two companies mentioned above with respective sales of $15,456.8 and $15,400 million. It should also be noted that the Sonatrach group is also at the top of the ranking in the region. Arab in terms of oil exploration thanks to the three new explorations during the first quarter of 2022.