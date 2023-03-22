It’s here! Adidas presents Colo Colo’s third jersey for the 2023 season

With Brayan Cortés, Carlos Palacios and Isidora Olave as protagonists, the German brand that dresses the Cacique unveiled another of the knits for the 2023 season.

Colo Colo had started the 2023 season without his new jersey. In fact, they had to wear a completely alternative outfit in the Super Cup with Magallanes and in the first three dates of the National Championship against Sports Copiapó, O’Higgins and Ñublense.

The jersey was presented last February 17 and officially appeared for the first time in his match with Everton. However, the novelties did not end there and there was still expectation to know the design of the Cacique’s third jacket.

Details of the third jersey

The wait is over and during this day Adidas unveiled the third shirt of the Eternal Champion. The color chosen this time was red with collar and vertical black band going under the shield.

In its publication on social networks, the German brand that dresses the albos pointed out that “At the moment in which quality, play and teamwork come together, this beautiful shirt is born. Shout it out, we are Albos!”.

The players who model the new jersey are Brayan Cortés, Carlos Palacios and Isidora Olave and many fans filled messages celebrating this design. It is now available to buy on the official site of Adidas Chile and its price is $64,990.

Now it remains to know a date on which the professional team of Colo Colo will debut this outfit in an official match, either for the Copa Libertadores or Copa Chile.

Some images of the red Adidas shirt of Colo Colo