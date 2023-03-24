“It’s horrible”: Julia Vignali slams Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine on the decoration of her office and the disorder that reigns there (VIDEO)

Guest on the set of It’s up to yous, Julia Vignali was very surprised to discover the disorder that reigns in the office of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. She even offered to redecorate it.
Julia Vignali is in charge Telematin alongside Thomas Sotto, for almost two years. An experience that she intends to renew next year, with or without her partner on the screen. The animator will be tomorrow at the animation of the evening of the Sidaction broadcast on France 2, in the company of Vincent Niclo this time. She also has news in bookstores, since she has just released the book Goodbye damn it! – How to save time, money and moments of happiness, in which she shares all her great tips for sorting out and decluttering her home. She had also swayed on the habits of her companion Kad Merad. “I live with people – whether it’s my son or my husband – quite organized. But hey, we’re always someone else’s mess. I will tell you that I find it messy”, she noticed.
Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine’s office terrifies Julia Vignali
But Julia Vignali has certainly found more disorganized than her husband in the person of Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. Guest on the set of It’s up to youshe discovered with amazement the office of the latter. “Are you messy too?” she asked the facilitator. “I can’t find it. But apparently, I’m the only one who thinks so”, replied this one. But the images did not plead in favor of the host of France 5. “I also had the idea of a program whose provisional title was: ‘I’ll go clean up at your place’. Because when you tidy up, you dig a little, you know the person better”, revealed Julia Vignali. She then commented on the images she had just discovered. “If this is really Babeth’s office, it’s horrible.” she remarked, contradicting her hostess, who had just pointed out that it was okay.
The host of France 2 offers to redecorate the office of his colleague
In addition to the ambient disorder, she tackled her decoration. “We can’t sit on the sofa and visually, I who love the decor, I can do something much nicer for you, Babeth”, she promised him. A proposal that did not seem to completely wrap Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine. “I am all for the show Come and store with others, because I open my doors to you with great, great joy”, she replied.