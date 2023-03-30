It’s official, E3 2023 is canceled, Summer Game Fest is rubbing its hands

The series of bad news for the former largest video game show in the world will therefore have led to a sad end. The organizers of E3 2023 today officially announce the outright cancellation of the event.

E3 2023 won’t happen, but will it ever come back?

So the epilogue has arrived, E3 2023 is officially cancelled. It is in a short and brief message that the information was shared at the end of the evening.

ReedPop and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) have announced that physical and digital events at E3 2023 have been cancelled.“”

No explanation has been provided, and it is unclear at this stage if they will ever arrive. But after Microsoft’s announcement not to offer a stand this year, Ubisoft’s cancellation and the non-presence of SEGA and Tencent, we already felt the ship taking on water for a few months.

It would therefore seem that the organizers did not know how to find the right formula to attract historical publishers, without whom the show would not have had the same know-how of yesteryear anyway. The show planned two days dedicated to the press before opening to the public and it was notably planned to “revitalize the E3 experience in physical and digital”.

Kyle Marsden-Kish, vice president of gaming at ReedPop, told IGN that it was a difficult decision to make.

This decision was difficult to make due to all the effort we and our partners have put into making this event happen, but we had to do what’s right for the industry and what’s right for E3. We understand that interested companies did not prepare playable demos and that resource issues made attending E3 this summer an obstacle they could not overcome. For those who have committed to attending E3 2023, we’re sorry that we can’t give you the showcase you deserve and expect from ReedPop events.

The press release adds that ReedPop and ESA will continue to work together on “future E3 events.”

The Summer Game Fest rejoices

With COVID, many publishers have adapted their calendar, sometimes finding other formulas than booking a stand that is expensive to set up. With conferences recorded and streamed around the world, it is certain that the less significant financial effort must have weighed in the balance, even if it means doing without live feedback with journalists as at the time.

As usual, Geoff Keighley, producer of the competing event Summer Game Fest, was quick to react and welcome this bad news for E3. The official Summer Game Fest account will have waited only 2 short minutes to post a message following that of E3, a simple greeting emoji that we guess is quite sarcastic.

For his part, Geoff Keighley posted, with his personal account, a message recalling the Summer Game Fest conference on June 8, an event in which several publishers will participate to unveil their next novelties. When we look at the summary of the Summer Game Fest 2022 conference, we can see that this one is not to be missed under any circumstances when we are interested in video games. See you in early June, live on Xboxoygen.