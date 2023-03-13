It’s real: A city will change its name in honor of Taylor Swift (and that’s what it will be called)

If you could name a city, what would you call it? And even stranger as the question sounds, would they name it after a pop superstar? Well, that’s what’s happening with the Swift City, the city renamed in honor of Taylor Swift.

Swift city is the name that Glendale, Arizona will adopt for a couple of days in honor of Taylor Swift. Photo: Getty.

Swift City, the city renamed in honor of Taylor Swift

Oh, my… ¿La Swift City de Taylor Swift? That also took us by surprise. And not for bad actually, since it is understood that she is one of the most popular artists in the music industry in recent years.

The thing is that this Monday, March 13, the city of Glendale, this in Arizona, announced that they would change the name, although only for a couple of days, huh. The reason is that Taylor will begin his new tour on March 17 and 18 (which will be the days in which the new temporary name will be valid).

The curious statement of the Swift City

A statement was even released and the whole thing, with reference to several of Taylor Swift’s best-known songs. “There is no need to calm down (You Need to Calm Down), we are not afraid (Fearless) to do something unusual to celebrate that the Taylor concerts will start here…”, reads the statement. And she continued like this…

“We know very well (All Too Well) that she is one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story (Love Story) for her, greeting each Swiftie with style (Style).“, ends the announcement of the city of Glendale… I mean, from the soon to be known Swift City in honor of Taylor Swift.

Announcement of Glendale and its name change to Swift City. Photo: Capture of Twitter.

Taylor Swift will arrive at Swift City after the release of the album ‘Midnights’

All this stuff about Swift City en honor a Taylor Swift, As we said, part of the fact that the singer will start a new tour after the release of her album Midnights of 2022. This material included the collaborations in the production of Jack Antonoff from Bleachers, as well as the writing on some tracks of Zoë Kravitz and Aaron Dessner, and a collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

Now that the tour begins, we will see if he takes a tour here in Mexico, since for now he only has scheduled the presentations of the tour leg in the United States. But on their website, it is mentioned that international dates will be announced very soon.

It may interest you