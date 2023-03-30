It’s time to fall for the iPhone 14 at Bouygues Telecom

When we buy a new smartphone, our now “obsolete” companion usually ends up at the bottom of a drawer. However, you could give it a second life by having it taken over by Bouygues Telecom.

On the occasion of Green Week, you have every reason to take your phone back to the mobile operator. If you fall for the new iPhone 14 or its Pro counterpart, you are entitled to a colossal recovery bonus. In addition to saving the planet, you’re getting a good deal. Decidedly, it would be regrettable to deprive oneself of it.

Bouygues Telecom assures you to take back your smartphone at its value, up to 400 euros. Even better, you can benefit 100 euros recovery if you buy iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro before April 10, 2023. Savings that are always welcome. The condition ? Subscribe to the Bouygues Telecom 130 GB 5G plan.

I take my smartphone back to Bouygues Telecom

-100€ on the iPhone 14

It is the flagship smartphone of the year. The new iPhone 14 quickly wowed crowds with its beautiful 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display based on OLED technology. Apple invites you on a real visual journey with colors of unparalleled richness and deep contrasts as we like them. The new iPhone 14 is protected by a Ceramic Shield, which should reassure the most clumsy.

For the power of its iPhone 14, Apple relies on its A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU much appreciated. Thus, the smartphone reveals impressive performance: everything is fluid and fast. It is a real happiness on a daily basis. As for its battery with a capacity of 3279 mAh, it gives it foolproof autonomy. In the event of a serious accident, the iPhone 14 now calls for help on its own.

True to its reputation, the iPhone 14 benefits from a advanced dual camera with two new 12-megapixel sensors, larger and wider than its predecessor. For capturing the moments that matter to you, iPhone 14 is king. Even in low light, the shots taken are of exceptional quality.

Until April 10, 2023, Bouygues Telecom allows you to reduce the price of your future companion. In effect, the new iPhone 14 is currently at 1 euro (+ 27.54 euros per month for 24 months) instead of 1019 euros thanks to the 0% Financing solution and a reimbursement offer of 80 euros. For a few more days, you benefit from a trade-in bonus of 100 euros to save even more.

However, you must choose the 130 GB 5G plan from Bouygues Telecom. At 28.99 euros per month, this plan offers you a mobile data envelope of 130 GB in 5G or 4G France, including 80 GB usable in Europe, DOM, Andorra and Switzerland. Calls, SMS and MMS are unlimited. After a year, the 5G package returns to its price of 41.99 euros per month.

I take my smartphone back to Bouygues Telecom

-100€ on the iPhone 14 Pro

Want the best? Then the iPhone 14 Pro is for you. More premium than ever, Apple has pulled out all the stops for its Pro model. For more power and responsiveness, the iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with the brand new A16 Bionic chip. To follow your favorite series or play in optimal conditions, you will love it. Her gorgeous 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR displaybrighter and more efficient thanks to OLED technology, is a marvel.

On the photography side, Apple really went all out. The iPhone 14 Pro offers itself, for the first time in its history, a 48 megapixel sensor. Thanks to a total overhaul of the photo part, the Cupertino company allows you to take your most beautiful photos, regardless of the time of day or night.

Nevertheless, the real thing about the iPhone 14 Pro is the acclaimed arrival of the Dynamic Island. The brand says goodbye to the unsightly notch and innovates. The Dynamic Island is a software innovation you can interact with. Thus, you can manage the applications launched, the music listening or your FaceTime call in progress, without interrupting what you are doing.

At Bouygues Telecom, the iPhone 14 Pro is currently at 99.90 euros (+ 32.58 euros per month for two years) instead of 1329 euros. This advantageous price is obtained thanks to the operator’s 0% Smartphone Financing solution, a reimbursement offer of 80 euros and subscription to the Bouygues Telecom 130 GB 5G package. To save even more, you are entitled to a 100 euro trade-in bonus for any purchase before April 10, 2023. Hurry up to take advantage of it before it’s too late!

I take my smartphone back to Bouygues Telecom