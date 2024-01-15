It’s time to save America!

The Cuban-American senator Marco Rubio will support Donald Trump’s candidacy in the Republican Party primaries for the 2024 presidential election.

The Florida state senator made the announcement on his Twitter account, where he spoke of the need for “extraordinary” actions to fix Biden’s “disaster” and “save” the country.

The politician affirms that he bases his decision on the support that the former president gave to policies promoted by him, such as the sanctions on the governments of Cuba and Venezuela.

“When Trump was in (the White House) I achieved important policies that I had worked on for years (such as the expansion of the Child Tax Credit and tough sanctions on the regime in Cuba and Venezuela), because we had a President who did not give in to special interests nor did he allow the bureaucrats to block us,” he said.

“I support Trump because that type of leadership is the only way to achieve the extraordinary actions necessary to solve the disaster that Biden has created,” he added.

“It’s time to continue the work of defeating Biden and saving the United States!” he stressed.

Rubio ran against Trump in the 2016 primaries. At that time, the former president mocked him by calling him “Little Marco.”

The Cuban-American’s decision is a blow to the aspirations of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to reach the presidential candidacy of the Republican Party.

The announcement was made on Sunday, one day before the Iowa caucuses, in which Trump is the favorite against DeSantis and former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

The latter supported Rubio in his 2016 presidential campaign, when she was governor of South Carolina.

Florida Senator Rick Scott also announced his support for Trump last November.