“It’s very special”: Maestro Charlotte explains why she can’t sing certain songs in Don’t forget the lyrics (VIDEO)

Maestro Charlotte continues her journey in Do not forget the lyrics. However, this Tuesday, March 28, she explained that there are certain songs that she can no longer listen to, because of what they represent for her.
It’s been several weeks since Charlotte chain of victories Do not forget the lyrics. become unassailable, she has already won the France 2 program 29 times and has 158,000 euros in her kitty. What give cold sweats to his challengers. Especially since for the first time in the history of the game, the one with the silver microphone found herself facing an opponent she already knew: “It’s a monster“, she had confided about her. However, she had managed to keep her place in order to continue her little part of the way to integrate the Masters.
Charlotte no longer listens to certain titles for a particular reason
This Tuesday, March 28, facing Manon, she sang The Telephone by Nino Ferrer for 50 points. At the end of his performance, Nagui made an observation: “What’s crazy Charlotte is that i feel like you can’t sing a song or see the lyrics without making it your ownor that they find an echo in you“. A remark that she is forced to agree with.”It must have a name, I think“, she answers before specifying thatthere are songs that she “can’t listen at all“ : “When associated with a sad moment. I can’t listen to them at all anymore.“ Her companion Lucas, with whom she has been in a relationship for more than seven years, would therefore live “a sick“. In reality, she can no longer listen to, or sing, certain hits because they “talk to him too much” : “I see myself in the same state of the time. It is very particular.“
“If I get dumped…“
But music also has the opposite effect on her. “If I’m sad, I’ll listen to sad songs“, she says, when she could put on a playlist of happier tracks to cheer him up.”If I get dumped, I listen Do not leave me (of Jacques Breleditor’s note)“. A remark that greatly amused Nagui who hastened to answer him: “So get dumped and listen Don’t leave me, it’s more like Come back“. “You get the idea…“, she replies gently.