It’s Wilson Gonzalez’s birthday: Uwe Ochsenknecht’s son is that old

Wilson Gonzalez turns 33 today

33 years ago came Wilson Gonzalez Ochsenknecht was born in Munich. The son of Uwe and Natascha Ochsenknecht has many talents. He can not only be seen in numerous films and series, but also makes music.

And this is how his career progressed: He had his first film role at the age of ten. Together with his father and his brother he was in front of the camera for the film “Enlightenment Guaranteed”.

2003: He is best known for his role as Marlon in The Wild Things. Along with his brother Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht he shot a total of five sequels to the children’s book film adaptation.

His first music album entitled “Cookies” was released in 2008. The debut single “New York City” from the alternative pop-rock album entered the German charts at number 29.

Since the beginning of his career, Wilson has come a long way. In 2015 he was seen in the Roland Emmerich film “Stonewall” and in “Tod den Hippies”.

Together with his family, he has stood for the docu-soap since 2022 “These Ochsenknechts” again in front of the camera. The family of actors gives deep insights into their private lives.

The Ochsenknechts at the premiere of the second season of their reality TV series “Die Ochsenknechts” Foto: Agency People Image

His siblings Cheyenne and Jimi Blue are very open about their relationships on the show. Wilson Gonzalez is more reserved, focusing primarily on his acting career.

Happy 33rd Birthday Wilson!