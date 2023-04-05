iX-Workshop: Successfully in the cloud with your own Cloud Competence Center

In-house know-how plays a decisive role in the successful migration of applications and data to the cloud. The iX workshop Internal IT as a cloud provider – establishment of a cloud competence center shows how you can set up your own competence center for this purpose. Not only does it serve as the company’s first port of call for “everything cloud-related”; it also helps in the definition and implementation of Cloud Best Practices. Last but not least, a CCC also acts as a compass and control authority by defining and implementing a cloud governance framework.

This one-day online workshop is aimed at cloud architects as well as IT and project managers who are planning to move to the cloud or are already in the process of migrating applications and data to the cloud. Trainer Fabian Brechlin is Managing Director of Rewion GmbH and supports companies as a consultant in cloud and modern workplace projects. The training will take place online on April 26, 2023 and is limited to 20 participants so that there is plenty of room for questions about setting up your own Cloud Competence Center.

More information and registration













(mind)

