iX Workshop: System Deployment and Automation with Ansible

The open source tool Ansible is one of the most widely used tools for configuration management. With Ansible, systems in the company network can be configured and managed from a central instance, and applications can be deployed and updated automatically. One of the advantages: no special client software is required.

Lots of practice

In this four-day online workshop with lots of practical exercises, you will get to know Ansible from the ground up, including areas of application. During the training, you will build an Ansible environment yourself and practice how to use playbooks to complete complex tasks. Ansible’s role concept is also an issue. Speaker Carl Camurca comes from the Linux system house B1; his focus is on system and network administration, automation and configuration management.

The iX workshop Systemdeployment & -management mit Ansible will take place from April 24th to 27th, 2023 in the online training environment of B1 Systems. A current web browser is sufficient to participate. The training is aimed at Linux admins with basic knowledge of shell programming and is limited to 12 participants to leave plenty of room for questions, exchange and individual support.

(mind)



