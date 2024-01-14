Jacinda Ardern, former New Zealand prime minister, marries

WELLINGTON.- Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern married her long-term partner, after the couple had to cancel a planned ceremony in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Ardern, 43, married TV fishing show host Carke Gayford, 47, on Saturday in a simple ceremony in the New Zealand wine region of Hawke’s Bay.

Following her resignation from the government in January last year, Ardern told reporters that she “finally” hoped to be able to celebrate her wedding with her fiancé.

His government was praised internationally for its handling of the pandemic, although restrictions hit his popularity within New Zealand in the months before his resignation.

The celebrated progressive leader faced natural disasters, the coronavirus pandemic and the 2019 Christchurch mosque massacre.

She made the cover of Time magazine in 2020 and was praised for bringing her baby daughter Neve to the UN floor during the General Assembly.

But his popularity began to fall at the end of his second term due to the deterioration in the economy and criticism of COVID-19 restrictions.

FUENTE: AFP