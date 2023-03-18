Jack Black ready to star in diabolical Christmas movie

Jack Black has really got his fans going after revealing a new mysterious project of his Instagram-account. Deadline has subsequently confirmed that the new project is an upcoming Christmas comedy titled Dear Santa.

Dear Santa follows the misadventures of a young boy who accidentally sends his Christmas list to Satan instead of Santa Claus, which will be as diabolical as it is festively fun for moviegoers. Black will reunite with comedy moguls Bobby and Peter Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber) for the project, with Bobby set to direct while both co-produce with Jeremy Kramer.

As for a release date, nothing has been mentioned yet, but Black noted in a second Instagram– post that he looks forward to seeing everyone again “round Christmas time!”. And a Christmas movie just in time for Christmas doesn’t sound completely unreasonable, does it?