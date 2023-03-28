“Jackpot”: Prospector finds 4.6 kg nugget

Despite only being equipped with an inexpensive metal detector, a prospector has “hit the jackpot” in Australia, according to the BBC. As the British broadcaster reported today, including the Australian news portal News.com.au, the metal detector struck a stone weighing around 4.6 kilograms, which contained around 2.6 kilograms of gold.

The amateur prospector, who reportedly prefers not to be identified, made his find in an area of ​​Victoria state known as the Golden Triangle, which was at the center of a period in Australian history known as the Victorian Gold Rush in the mid-19th century.

“I was just overwhelmed (…) It’s a once-in-a-lifetime find,” the BBC quoted prospective business owner David Kamp as saying. Kamp estimated the value of the find at the equivalent of around 150,000 euros. In his more than 40-year career, he has never seen such a large specimen found with a gold detector, Kamp reportedly said.