Jacob Forever, La Dura and their daughter Saisha travel to New York

Jacob Forever, La Dura and their daughter Saisha are on a trip to New Yorkand through Instagram the couple has shared several images from this city.

The influencer did not miss the opportunity to pose for the cameras with a winter look which combined a long coat and high boots.

On the 100th floor of a building, photos and videos were taken showing the immense city that could be seen around them.

Instagram Capture / Jacob Forever

The reggaeton player also took the opportunity to recording himself with his daughter Saisha while they walked across the glass floor with the city at your feet, an experience that is undoubtedly somewhat scary.

Instagram Capture / Jacob Forever

In one of its stories, La Dura published a photo of the moment they returned to the place where it is the star of fame that the singer has in West New York and which he will unveil in 2018 as a tribute to his artistic career.

Capture Instagram / La Dura

Surely the couple will continue to share with their followers more moments of this trip that has all the ingredients to be one of the best.