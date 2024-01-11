Jacob Forever remembers changing his daughter’s diapers when she was little

Jacob Forever is a model dadWhen his daughter Laira was little, the reggaeton singer changed her diapers with tremendous skill, demonstrating that It was not a task that was left solely to the mother.

In his Instagram stories, the singer shared a tbt with his daughter in which the little girl is seen in bed and her father changing her diaper.

Instagram Capture / Jacob Forever

The task that many find difficult In Jacob’s hands it seems easy and a few seconds.

In the video you can see how he puts on the diaper with incredible speed and then adjusts the girl’s clothes to leave her completely ready.

Also in stories the artist shared another nice memory with Laira and her son Riley singing the three “Until the Malecón dries up.”

Instagram Capture / Jacob Forever

What did you think of this dad-like Jacob?