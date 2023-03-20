Jacqueline Andere reveals she was the victim of harassment by a well-known actor and his wife

According to Jacqueline Andereduring his career as actress He was faced with a most uncomfortable situation. This is because the famous woman revealed that while she was participating in a musical she suffered harassment by one of his colleagues.

Although she said she “fell a bit” due to her attraction to him, things turned nasty when the stalker’s wife also made inappropriate advances on the well-known actress. During an interview for the program “The Minute that Changed my Destiny”, the famous she narrated that the events were her while she was in a play.

“In that play, there was a character who had a program and well, he did harass me, but I fell a bit because I liked him and he wasn’t a very young man, let’s say, but I saw the star that was there. He wasn’t even very handsome,” recalled Jaqueline Andere, without revealing the name of the stalker.

Jacqueline Andere was harassed by a couple

Jacqueline Andere reveals she was a victim of harassment.



The actress who attacked the influencers who act, indicated that one day her partner from the theatrical production invited her to dinner at his house, because they would not see each other again since she had a tour with the play, while he left the project for labor issues.

“I was going on tour, he couldn’t because of his program and we had to go on tour and he told me ‘Hey Jacky, my wife and I would like to give you a cent, because we won’t see you for like two months’ and well , as I was in love with this character, well here I go,” he said.

According to Andere, the dinner started well, but as soon as the actor’s wife left them alone, he began to touch her inappropriately: “Suddenly, the woman disappears, for a moment, and then she does that to me and she kissed my hand and I said ‘no, here’s your wife,'” he said. The most surprising thing for her famous was that when her spouse returned, she also began to hug her, while showering her with praise.

“Suddenly she appears in a black negligee. Then the woman comes, I was speechless, I couldn’t even speak, and she sits on the other side and puts her hand on me like that, that character on the other side and (she tells me) ‘how beautiful you are,’ “said the actress, who also pointed out that the situation made her uncomfortable.

“”As they saw my confusion, I think, (they told me) ‘let’s go to dinner’. There I kind of pounced and started to do (and say) ‘I feel bad, sorry I have to get up’ and (in the bathroom) I started to make noise that I was turning my stomach to have the pretext of leaving, but what a scare I got ”, he sentenced.

How old is Jacqueline Andere?

Jacqueline Andere is 84 years old. The actress was born in Mexico City on August 20, 1938, she currently teaches beauty as she emanates a contagious energy for her advanced age. The actress looks spectacular regardless of the passage of time, as demonstrated by a photo of her published by her daughter Chantal where her mother looks beautiful in shorts.

