In Brasilia, Rio or São Paulo, tens of thousands of Brazilians demonstrate to demand the dismissal of Jair Bolsonaro

Tens of thousands of Brazilians took to the streets on Saturday, demanding the dismissal of President Jair Bolsonaro for his handling of the health crisis as the death toll from the epidemic exceeds half a million deaths. Protesters marched for the fourth weekend in a row to appeals from left-wing parties and trade unions, notably against the right-wing president, who is under investigation for allegedly turning a blind eye to embezzlement of public funds in the purchase of vaccines. In Sao Paulo, thousands of people gathered in the afternoon on a downtown avenue, holding signs that read “Dismissal, now” or “Bolsonaro, out”. Similar scenes repeated themselves in the capital Brasilia and in Rio, as well as in 400 cities of the country. Jair Bolsonaro has been openly skeptical about the health crisis, the need for mask-wearing and other measures to reduce the spread of the virus. The opposition presented an impeachment complaint on June 30 made up of 20 different charges against the president, but Jair Bolsonaro still has enough support in congress to block these initiatives.