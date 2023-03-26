James Bond star’s son: ‘Only a man can play Agent 007’

Sir Roger Moore is one of the lucky few who came to define arguably the world’s most beloved spy, James Bond. A character that the studio and the screenwriters have increasingly wrestled with and tried to adapt to the times. Which also led to a long and protracted discussion about who should actually be given the responsibility to shoulder the role now that Daniel Craig has officially put his Walter PPK on the shelf and moved on to other things.

In No Time to Die, Lashana Lynch temporarily took over the code name in her role as Nomi and there has been a lot of talk about a woman as the next James Bond. Something now Sir Roger Moore’s son has come out and openly criticized. In an interview with The Express Geoffrey Moore expressed confusion over Lashana Lych’s temporary role as 007 and also suggests that it would not have been the same with a woman in the role.

“Well, then it’s no longer James Bond. I mean, she could be 006, 008, or 009, with a female Bond, it ‘wouldn’t be the same’ because ‘it’s author Sir Ian Fleming’s Bond. It’s a guy”

However, Geoffrey also said he has no problem with a spin-off starring a woman, pointing to how, for example, Charlize Theron was brilliant in Atomic Blonde.

“Woman can certainly pull it off and certainly do the fight sequences, maybe there will be a ‘From the filmmakers of James Bond comes Jane or Jemima Bond’ or whatever”

The main producer of the James Bond films, Barbara Broccoli, has also insisted that Bond should continue to be a man, but also mentioned that it is still a bit early to speculate too much. Especially since they neither have a script nor have started any direct casting either.

Could you have imagined a spin-off similar to what Geoffrey Moore describes, or would you have been ok with a woman in the role of James Bond?