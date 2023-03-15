James Gunn to direct ‘Superman: Legacy’

Mexico City.- The director of DC Studios, James Gunn, will direct the film Superman: Legacy, which will be part of the new universe that the company is creating in order for superheroes to have their own series.

The film tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent, James Gunn shared on Twitter that he was inspired by his family to create this new story with which he seeks to have fun and emotional sense. present.

“My brother Matt told me that when he saw the release date he cried. I asked him why. He said, ‘It’s dad’s birthday.’ I hadn’t noticed. I lost my dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of movies and now I wouldn’t be making this movie without him,” she wrote.

This film will be part of Chapter 1 “Gods and Monsters” of the new DC universe, which is expected to set a trend among comic book fans.

The film has a release date of July 11, 2025, the day James Gunn’s father’s birthday is.