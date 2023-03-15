James Webb snaps rare picture of dying star

The image was created using data from the Webb instruments NIRCam and MIRI.
© NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team
The space telescope “James Webb” documented a star in the last phase before his death. NASA published on Tuesday a picture of the rare observation.
You can see dust and gas from the huge, hot and about 15,000 light years removed from the earth “WR 124” be thrown into space. The ejected material once formed the outer shell of the celestial body.
As WR stars (“Wolf-Rayet-Sterne”) are the exposed cores of formerly massive stars. They were once larger than the Sun, but rapidly lose mass as they age. At the end of their life cycle, WR stars explode into a luminous one Supernova. Their luminosity increases millions to billions of times.
Scientist: “Never seen it like this”
The image of WR 124 will help astronomers better understand the formation of the universe, according to NASA. “We’ve never seen him like this. It’s really exciting,” says Macarena Garcia Marina scientist from the European Space Agency (ESA) involved in the project.
As early as 1998, the space telescope “Hubble” WR 124 captured for the first time. At the time, however, the picture was not very detailed. With his near-infrared camera (NIRCam) and the “Mid Infrared Instrument” (MIRI) Webb has now managed to capture more details of the star.
links: © Yves Grosdidier (University of Montreal and Strasbourg Observatory), Anthony Moffat (University of Montreal), Gilles Joncas (Universite Laval), Agnes Acker (Strasbourg Observatory), and NASA/ESA
rechts: © NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team
Recording from 1998 versus 2022
James Webb sends data to Earth
The older Hubble Space Telescope has been located since 1990 in space. It peers into space in the visible, ultraviolet, and near-infrared ranges. Webb, on the other hand, is designed for the near and mid-infrared range. It sees a lot more with it. It is also with a larger mirror (6,5 Meter) equipped and has a larger focal length (131,4 Meter).
Webb started in December 2021 into space. In January 2022 it reached its final position. Since then, it has regularly sent recordings and data from distant celestial bodies to earth.