James Webb snaps rare picture of dying star

The space telescope has captured a star 15,000 light-years from Earth just before the supernova.

The space telescope “James Webb” documented a star in the last phase before his death. NASA published on Tuesday a picture of the rare observation.

You can see dust and gas from the huge, hot and about 15,000 light years removed from the earth “WR 124” be thrown into space. The ejected material once formed the outer shell of the celestial body.

As WR stars (“Wolf-Rayet-Sterne”) are the exposed cores of formerly massive stars. They were once larger than the Sun, but rapidly lose mass as they age. At the end of their life cycle, WR stars explode into a luminous one Supernova. Their luminosity increases millions to billions of times.