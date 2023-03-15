Jamie Lee Curtis: “More women must win Oscars”

As many of you know, Everything Everywhere All at Once made a splash at the Oscars and scooped up a whole bunch of wins, not least for Best Supporting Actress, which went to Hollywood veteran and horror queen Jamie Lee Curtis.

This was her first statuette and the award can also be seen as a nod from the industry to thank her for the many roles she has done over the years. The fact that Curtis took home the win was not entirely without reason, however controversial when many argued that Angela Bassett had been a more correct choice for her role in Wakanda Forever.

Interviewed on The Today Show after the win, Curtis talked about how she wanted to support transgender people and thus declared her Oscar gender neutral, but also that more women must henceforth win at the gala, in all categories.

“We’re getting there, we’re not anywhere near there. The inclusivity involves the bigger question, which is how do you include everyone. As the mother of a trans daughter, I understand that. But to de-gender the category I’m concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women. The most important thing is inclusivity and more women. Basically, just more f-ing women, all the time and all at once.”

Do you think Curtis deserved his Oscar or should someone else have won?