Jamie Lee Curtis’ Oscar isn’t just male or female

US actress Jamie Lee Curtis used winning her Oscar to send a special message to her daughter Ruby. The Oscar, which she received for her supporting role in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, is not exclusively male or female for the 64-year-old.

She uses the gender-neutral pronouns “they/them” for her new trophy, Curtis said on the American “Today” show.

“Like a new language”

Curtis says she wants to use the pronoun for her trophy to support her daughter Ruby, who told her about her trans identity in 2020. Curtis later told People magazine that she’s been learning “new concepts and words” since then. “It’s like a new language.”

The trophy is doing great and settling in well, Curtis said on the Today show, continuing to speak of “they.” She didn’t expect the award “in a million years,” Curtis said. “The whole thing moves me extremely.”

“They/them” is used in English by many non-binary people who do not or only partially classify themselves as male or female. A similar way of expression has not yet been established in German, but many use “dey/dem” as a pronoun or name the name instead.