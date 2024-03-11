Japan celebrates cultural week in Venezuela

CARACAS.- In order to make Japanese culture known in Venezuela the Embassy of japan in the South American country celebrate the Week from March 12 to 17 Cultural of Japan in Caracas 2024.

“With the aim of promoting a rapprochement with Japanese culture, from March 12 to 17 the Japan Cultural Week in Caracas 2024 will be held, organized by the Embassy of Japan in Caracas, the charge d’affaires AI Mr. Kenya One, with the support of Mayor Gustavo Duque, the president of the Human Capital Commission of the Chacao Municipal Council, Oscar González and the municipal government,” indicated the Mayor of the Chacao Municipality in a statement.

“Chacao is a municipality where diverse cultures coexist. That is why we invite all Caraqueos to enjoy the varied agenda of cultural, musical and gastronomic activities offered by Japan Week 2024. We are very happy and proud to support this type of activities,” declared Mayor Gustavo Duque.

Japan and its culture

Meanwhile, the vice president of the Chacao Municipal Council and president of the Human Capital Commission, councilor Oscar González, pointed out that this meeting will allow promoting cultural exchange since it is one of the commission’s priorities. “…because it encourages education, cultural, musical and gastronomic knowledge of Japanese culture. We are pleased to continue promoting institutional relations between our Chacao municipality and the different diplomatic representations accredited in Venezuela, for the benefit of all our neighbors,” the official said.

This is a free activity organized by the Embassy of Japan in Venezuela and the charge d’affaires AI Mr. Kenya Uno, with the support of the Human Capital Commission of the Chacao Municipal Council, Mayor Gustavo Duque and the municipal government.

Those who are in Caracas and want to enjoy the activities of the Japan Cultural Week 2024, can consult the social networks: @japanemb_ven, @capitalhumanochaco and @gonzalezfoscar.