Japan imposes a tax fine on Iniesta of 3.5 million euros

bad news for Andrés Iniesta, who faces a fine of 580 million yen (about 3.5 million euros) in Japan for undeclared income of around €5.2 million associated with the 2018 contract with J-League club Vissel Kobe.

As it has transpired, The Japanese tax authorities have fined the Spanish footballer Andrés Iniesta and two other international players for not declaring part of their income from the contracts they had with the Japanese teams.

According to local regulations, Athletes who work for Japanese clubs are divided into two categories when it comes to paying taxes: residents and non-residents. (the latter are those whose contracts last less than a year and whose family does not accompany them in Japan).

In 2018 the discrepancy will be foundsince Iniesta played for Vissel Kobe in the top category of the J-League for five years until July 2023, although his first contract in 2018 lasted less than a year.

The tax authorities, for their part, would have determined that the contract, indeed, covered several yearsand that since the family of the player from Albacete was accompanying him in Japan, must pay taxes as a resident.

The others fined

In addition to the former Barcelona player and Spanish international, two other footballers were fined for tax crimes. One of them is former South Korean national team player Kim Jin-hyeonwho must pay almost one and a half million euros for his five-year contract with Cerezo Osaka until 2020.

On the other hand, the Brazilian Patric will have to pay a similar amount after his time at Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Gamba Osakafor five years until 2021.

