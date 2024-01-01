Japan issues tsunami warning after large earthquakes

TOKIO — Japan deactivated its maximum tsunami alert, issued on Monday after a series of earthquakes, but asked the population of coastal areas not to return to their homes due to the threat of potentially deadly waves. The largest of the earthquakes had a magnitude of 7.6.

These earthquakes caused a fire and collapsed buildings on the west coast of Japan’s main island, Honshu. At the moment the authorities have not indicated if there are reports of deaths or injuries.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported more than a dozen earthquakes in the Sea of ​​Japan off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m.

Earthquake damage

At least six houses were damaged by the quakes and people were trapped inside, government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said. A fire broke out in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, and more than 30,000 homes were left without power, he said.

The agency initially issued a maximum tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level watches and warnings for the rest of Honshu’s western coast, as well as its northernmost island, Hokkaido.

The warning was downgraded to a regular tsunami several hours later, meaning waters could still reach up to 3 meters (10 feet) high. Aftershocks could also occur in the same area in the coming days, she added.

State broadcaster NHK TV initially warned of torrents of water that could reach 5 meters (16.5 feet) high and urged people to flee to higher ground or the rooftops of nearby buildings as quickly as possible.

The network indicated that the waves caused by the tsunami could continue to reach the coast and the warnings were still being issued hours after the initial alert. Several aftershocks of the earthquakes were also recorded in the area.

Hayashi said it was critical for those in coastal areas to move away from the approaching tsunami.

“Every minute counts. Please go to a safe area immediately,” he stated.

Japan on alert

Images broadcast by Japanese media showed people running down the street and reddish smoke coming from a fire in a residential neighborhood. In the photos, a crowd, including a woman with a baby on her back, could be seen standing next to huge cracks in the pavement of a street.

The circulation of bullet trains was suspended in the area. In addition, sections of highway were cut off and some water pipes burst, according to NHK. Some mobile phone services in the region were not working.

The Meteorological Agency said in a nationwide news conference that more powerful earthquakes could occur in the coming week, especially in the next two or three days.

According to the agency, more than a dozen powerful earthquakes were detected in the area that could cause landslides or house collapses.

Takashi Wakabayashi, who works at a grocery store in Ishikawa Prefecture, said some of the products fell off the shelves, but he noted that the biggest problem was the large number of people who came to the store to stock up on bottled water, balls of rice and bread.

“We have three times more customers than usual,” he said.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for parts of North Korea and Russia.. Russian authorities activated a tsunami warning for the island of Sakhalin and warned that some areas of the island’s western coast could be affected by the waves.

In nearby South Korea, the weather agency urged residents in some eastern coastal towns to be alert for possible changes in sea level. Waves caused by a tsunami that arrive later may be larger than the initial ones.

Japan’s government set up a special emergency center to collect information about the earthquakes and tsunami and quickly transmit it to residents to ensure their safety, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Kishida reiterated the warning to immediately evacuate affected areas.

Japan It is a country extremely prone to earthquakes. In March 2011, a powerful earthquake and tsunami caused thousands of deaths and meltdowns at a nuclear power plant. According to the government spokesperson, nuclear power plants in the affected area reported no irregularities on Monday.

Source: AP