Japan launches satellite to monitor North Korean missiles

TOKYO.- Japan launched a rocket carrying a government satellite on Friday to collect intelligence information on a mission to monitor movements in military installations in North Korea and improve response to natural disasters.

The H2A rocket, launched by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., took off from the Tanegashima Space Center, in southwestern Japan, with the optical satellite on board, which is part of Tokyo’s reconnaissance program to strengthen its military capabilities.

The satellite can capture images even in adverse weather conditions. Japan began its space program to collect information after a North Korean missile flew over the country in 1988. Its objective is to set up a network of 10 satellites to detect and warn in advance of possible missile launches.

Based on the national security strategy adopted in 2022, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government is promoting the deployment of US-made long-range Tomahawk and other cruise missiles starting next year to improve their capabilities. of attack, moving away from the postwar principle of limiting itself to self-defense, citing the rapid weapons advances of China and North Korea.

Friday’s launch was closely watched ahead of testing of the new H3, developed by Mitsubishi Heavy and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency as a successor to the H2A. The first test flight of the new rocket failed last year.

The liquid-fueled H2A, operated by Mitsubishi Heavy and featuring two solid-fuel subrockets, has made 41 consecutive successful flights since a failure in 2003, with a success rate of 98%.

Source: With information from AP