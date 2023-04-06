Japan: Prime Minister declares war on pollen

Japan: Prime Minister declares war on pollen

Leave a Comment / News / By / April 6, 2023
Japan: Prime Minister declares war on pollen

On the same subject

Japan: Prime Minister declares war on pollen
read

Japan: Prime Minister declares war on pollen

Scientists break world record for deepest fish ever caught
1:13

Scientists break world record for deepest fish ever caught

Morning Retail: Innovative store concept, Totoya, a zero waste store in Kyoto, by Noémie Wira - 03/29
2:13

Morning Retail: Innovative store concept, Totoya, a zero waste store in Kyoto, by Noémie Wira – 03/29

In Japan, cherry blossoms started ten days early
1:02

In Japan, cherry blossoms started ten days early

12 years after the nuclear disaster, Fukushima's wastewater will be discharged into the ocean
1:10

12 years after the nuclear disaster, Fukushima’s wastewater will be discharged into the ocean

In Japan, this senator could be expelled for never having sat since his election
1:45

In Japan, this senator could be expelled for never having sat since his election

Morning Retail: A market for seniors with strong potential in China and Japan, by Noémie Wira - 09/03
3:10

Morning Retail: A market for seniors with high potential in China and Japan, by Noémie Wira – 09/03

Morning Retail: Forever 21 is relaunching in Japan, by Noémie Wira - 07/03
3:27

Morning Retail: Forever 21 is relaunching in Japan, by Noémie Wira – 07/03

Hervé Amourda (Pro BTP Finance): Inflation is on the rise again over one year with 5.4% in January in the United States - 02/24
6:16

Hervé Amourda (Pro BTP Finance): Inflation is on the rise again over one year with 5.4% in January in the United States – 02/24

In Japan, a strange sphere washed up on the beach intrigues
1:35

In Japan, a strange sphere washed up on the beach intrigues

Marie's choice - A UFO or a buoy? This sphere washed up on a beach intrigues Japan
2:14

Marie’s choice – A UFO or a buoy? This sphere washed up on a beach intrigues Japan

Marie's choice: UFO, spy... the sphere that intrigues Japan - 02/23
2:21

Marie’s choice: UFO, spy… the sphere that intrigues Japan – 02/23

Japan: welcome to the new governor of the central bank
2:39

Japan: welcome to the new governor of the central bank

Benaouda Abdeddaïm: No central management position for women at Toyota and the Bank of Japan - 02/14
3:34

Benaouda Abdeddaïm: No central management position for women at Toyota and the Bank of Japan – 02/14

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *