Japan takes the victory over Mexico and goes to the Final against the US

Mexico City.- Mexico dreamed of playing the Final against the United States, but Japan came from behind to leave them lying and win 6-5 in the Semifinal of the World Baseball Classic.

A couple of doubles in the ninth caused the somersault and thus turned off the spirits of the thousands of Mexicans who gathered at the home of the Miami Marlins.

Luis Urías stood out on offense with a three-run home run in the fourth inning, while Randy Arozarena continues to win the affection of the Aztec fans, with great defensive and offensive performances.

Starter Patrick Sandoval was on the mound and kept the Japanese at bay for 4 1/2 innings.

The game was evened 3-3, in the seventh, with a home run by Masataka Yoshida with two men on base.

But in the eighth, Arozarena and Verdugo responded with a pair of doubles to make it 5-3.

Japan returned to emotion in the eighth drop, by putting one more line, but defined everything in the ninth

Giovani Gallardo jumped to the mound with the intention of getting the last three outs, but everything fell apart and he took the loss.

The Japanese will play the Final against the United States on Tuesday.