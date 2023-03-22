Japan: this game will encourage players to make babies

A video game to solve the birth rate problem in Japan on its own? This is the statement of its creator. An easy solution that will make everyone happy.

Japan may have almost twice as many inhabitants as France, but its birth rate is almost identical. A decline which has been confirmed with the statistics for 2022 where we learn of the birth of just under 800,000 babies – compared to just over 720,000 here. Could aid or other initiatives reverse this incessant fall? No, but this video game, yes.

Bayonetta Origins to the rescue of the birth rate in Japan

But of course, how not to have thought! According to the famous developer Hideki Kamiya (Resident Evil 2, Okami…), if the players of the archipelago get into Bayonetta Origins, it will boost the birth rates in Japan or even more. On Twitter, the man who blocks faster than his shadow detailed his rather unique thinking, and there’s even a whole pattern.

According to him, therefore, launching the game would make you want to have a child, which would lead to a boom ” unprecedented “ weddings. And there you have it, the birth rate problem would be solved. An ultimate solution which, in turn, would have the ability to make everyone happy. The power of the witch Bayonetta Origins stronger than the power of love. Who would’ve believed that !

Play Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demons => want a child like Cereza => unprecedented marriage boom => birth problem solved => everyone happy. Via Twitter.

Even if it’s obvious, we must of course take the statement with all the second degree of which Kamiya-san is sometimes capable.

An original episode

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a prequel to the antithesis of the main franchise, including Bayonetta 3. In this episode with superb artistic direction, we control the witch Cereza with the left Joy-Con of the Nintendo Switch in order to cast spells, and with the right, we direct Chouchou. A demon that took over Bayo’s stuffed animal.

Once upon a time… an apprentice witch named Cereza, who dreamed of becoming strong and confident. Before becoming the one we know as “Bayonette”, our protagonist was a shy apprentice witch. Will she be able to find the strength to overcome all the dangers that await her? Help the apprentice witch Cereza and her demon Chouchou explore a fairy forest in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

Beyond exploring a labyrinthine forest, Cereza will be able to rest on Chouchou and its multiple forms. It can transform after destroying and assimilating elemental cores (fire, water, etc.). Elemental cores that will hide new skills for Chouchou. In short, a whole program which, as said above, is supposed to boost the birth rate in Japan. Can’t wait for the statistics of 2023.