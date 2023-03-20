Japanese scientists developed a "tracker" like the Saiyans in Dragon Ball Z

Japanese scientists developed a “tracker” like the Saiyans in Dragon Ball Z

March 20, 2023

Things of Dragon Ball in real life? Yes. We have previously seen Bulma’s motorbike and other items similar to those developed by the Capsule Corporation. But rarely have attempts been made to replicate Saiyan technology.

A team of Japanese scientists, specifically from Miyazaki University, made a kind of tracker similar to the one used by Saiyans and members of Freeza’s army. The most unusual thing about the situation is that they did it without knowing it.

