Jasmin Tawil is out of the psychiatric clinic

Jasmin Tawil is free again!

On Saturday allowed Jasmin Tawil (40), who was admitted to a psychiatric clinic by the police in Costa Rica, left the facility again. That reports RTL.

It’s the turning point after a dramatic seven days: the former GZSZ actress was arrested by police officers on March 11 and then taken to a clinic in Puntarenas. She was then transferred to San José, where BILD was able to visit Tawil. The mother of a son: “I’m stuck here in the clinic, I’m not allowed to go out and when I’m even allowed to leave, nobody here can tell me.”

Jasmin Tawil with her son Ocean Photo: Anna Kim

The ex-wife of singer Adel Tawil (44) to the station: “I still can’t believe it. It was the worst thing I have ever experienced!”

Jasmin Tawil freely: What happens to son Ocean (3)?

The son of the former GZSZ actress is currently being looked after by the staff of the German embassy. The boy has German and American citizenship, should be flown to Germany according to BILD information. Tawil had fallen out with the child’s father (lives in Hawaii).

It is still unclear whether Jasmin will finally be able to hug her child again in Costa Rica or at home.

According to BILD information, three procedures are running against Tawil in Costa Rica. An arrest warrant led to her arrest, several days earlier she had gone into hiding.