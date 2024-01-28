Jay Leno requests guardianship of his wife after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

MIAMI.- The wife from the presenter Jay Leno Mavis Leno, was diagnosed with Alzheimer, according to a document accessed by People in November. Since then, her health has deteriorated over the weeks, and now the 77-year-old woman has problems with her memory, ability to concentrate, and use of reason.

For this reason, Leno, 73, has requested guardianship of his wife with the aim of properly caring for his assets and ensuring that the woman receives all the necessary care in the event that he dies first.

“Unfortunately, Mavis has been losing capacity and orientation in space and time for several years,” reads the document that the presenter presented to request guardianship.

It was possible to know, according to the magazine HOLA!that the former Tonight Show host asked the judge handling the case not to insist that Mavis appear at the hearing, considering that it would be: “detrimental to her physical and mental health.”

Although the exact date of her diagnosis is unknown, Mavis’s dementia has been progressing rapidly.

Background

In November 2022, Leno suffered burns to his face, chest and hands when he was repairing one of the vehicles that is part of his collection (he owns more than 180 cars). A gasoline fire broke out at the scene.

A month after the incident, Jay gave an interview to Today in which he expressed his concern for his wife, because at that time Mavis had already stopped driving, so he explained that before going to the hospital to get help, he stopped by her house. to explain the situation.

“My wife doesn’t drive anymore and I didn’t want her to be stuck not knowing what was going on, it just seemed like the right thing to do and I think it was,” he said.

However, during that time, and later when the presenter had a motorcycle accident, Mavis remained by his side.

Jay and Mavis married in the 1980s, after meeting at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

The reason Leno has started the guardianship process to put everything in order is because they never had children. According to TMZ, Mavis was responsible for that decision because she is four years older than Leno.