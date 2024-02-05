Jay-Z questions Academy’s method of selecting Grammy winners

MIAMI.- Jay-Z starred in one of the most memorable moments in Grammy history. After receiving the honorary Dr. Dre Global Impact Award, which celebrates the most innovative careers in the music industry, the rapper questioned the methodology of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences.

During his speech, the performer joined the clamor of other artists and reflected on the impact of the award on talents and how some feel discouraged by not achieving recognition from this award.

“We want everyone to do well. We love them all. At least do it closer to the right thing,” he commented after remembering that in 1989 Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff boycotted the awards when they discovered that the category that awarded rap would not be televised; action that in 1998 he repeated when he learned that DMX did not obtain any nominations.

Jay-Z’s claim

It was then that the artist touched on a topic that was critical for many followers of the industry and notably personal for him: that Beyonc is the most awarded artist (32 gramophones in total), but has never won the most important award at the awards.

“She has more Grammys than anyone and she never won album of the year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: the most Grammys. She never won album of the year. That doesn’t work,” highlight

The tension rose when Jay-Z, who was accompanied on stage by his daughter Blue Ivy, highlighted that some artists do not get the award unfairly and others are not even an official part of the categories in which they are nominated.

“Many of you are going to come home and feel like you’ve been robbed. Some of you may be robbed. Some of you don’t belong in this category. When I get nervous I tell the truth,” he added with a laugh and while some in the room The public applauded him, others let out some boos and another part remained silent.

However, he also stated that in recent years the Academy has been heading towards positive and notable changes. An example of this is that in this edition, women dominated the nominations.

He culminated his intervention by inviting all the artists not to give up.

“In life you have to keep showing up until you get all those praises you think you deserve.”