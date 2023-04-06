“Jeanne du Barry”: a trailer for the opening film of Cannes 2023

Maïwenn’s film on Louis XV’s last favorite, which marks Johnny Depp’s return to the cinema, is revealed in a trailer.

This will be one of the events of the next Cannes Film Festival. The film Jeanne du Barrywhich will open the Croisette on May 16, is revealed in a first trailer.

Jeanne du Barry retraces the life, from the rise to the fall, of the favorite of King Louis XV. Maïwenn embodies the title character and also directs this film, her sixth feature after notably Policies (Jury’s Prize in 2011), My king et ADN.

The return of Johnny Depp

Maïwenn gives the reply to Johnny Depp, who embodies Louis XV. The film will mark his big return to the screen, after his setbacks with his ex-wife Amber Heard, against a backdrop of accusations of domestic violence and then mutual accusations of defamation.

Of las vegas parano To Pirates of the CaribbeanJohnny Depp has been on screen several times at Cannes, where in 1997 he presented his own director’s film, The Brave.

Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe and India Hair complete the cast. Jeanne du Barry will be released in French cinemas on the same day as its Cannes presentation.