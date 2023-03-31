Jeep and its concepts for the Easter Jeep Safari

For 57 years, the owners of cars of this off-road brand have met in Mohab, in the state of Utah, to complete the most difficult route in the world in the Off Road discipline. The 2023 edition will begin on April 1 and will end on Sunday, April 9. This event is organized by the Red Rock 4-Wheelers club. For Jeep, this celebration is one of the most important commitments in its annual agenda, because in addition to being close to its loyal followers, it uses it as a platform to publicize the design and mechanical trends that it studies for the coming years. The 7 concepts are a mix of the manufacturer’s past and tradition in combination with sustainable mobility technologies.

Magneto 3.0 Concept

It is undoubtedly the best known and expected. Updated and presented for the third time, it is the model that is closest to reality because with it electric mobility technologies are experienced, such as the fact that it now has a manual transmission. It is developed on the basis of the 2020 Wrangler Rubicon 2-door. This time they have a more powerful electric motor with 900 lb-ft of torque, a new engine map and a 20% improvement in usable energy. It debuts 3 driving functions: Power Delivery, Two-Stage Battery Regeneration and Dynamic Hill Descent. It has a Dynatrac 60 front axle, a Dynatrac 80 rear axle, 20” beadlock wheels and a 3” suspension lift kit.

Scrambler 392 Concept

It pays homage to the model introduced in 1981, the Scrambler CJ-8, the brand’s first compact pickup and convertible. Its reinterpretation was carried out on a 4-door Wrangler Rubicon but with changes such as the 12-degree tilt of the windshield or the lowered roof. However, the most notable is the AccuAir pneumatic suspension that adjusts the height from 1.5 “to 5.5” either from the cabin or remotely via bluetooth. It has 40” wheels that, along with the tow hooks, are painted Brass Monkey. The bodywork is in Sublime green, while the upholstery was customized for the interior with blue squares and green stitching.

Cherokee 4xe Concept 1978

The nostalgic touch was given with this model. It retains the original bodywork of the 1978 Cherokee, which was the sports version of the Wagonner. Brought to life based on a 2022 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe but retains the original proportions of the interior. It has 2 electric motors, high-voltage batteries, a 4-cylinder 2-liter combustion engine as well as an 8-speed automatic transmission. The sloteed mag style wheels are 17”.

Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Concept

It has a special paint job that was decided to be completed after the great acceptance of the Tuscadero painting. The magenta color will shine even more when contrasted against the sand of the Moab desert. The bodywork stands out for its pink tones with glossy black details, the grille was taken from the Rubicon 20th Anniversary. It has AccuAir air suspension, 37” tires as well as AEV parts such as fenders, differential cover and Warn Zeon winch.

Grand Wagonner Overland Concept

The 2023 Grand Wagonner was modified on the outside to give its occupants more freedom and thus not worry about going into nature for several days. He has a RedTail Overland Skyloft tent that goes on the roof and is made of carbon fiber. It doesn’t have second or third row seats but instead there’s more Skyloft integration. It has the industrial green color with Gunmetal details, 18″ wheels, 35″ tires and two sets of laser lights.

Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Departure Concept

The most striking thing is that it shows elements that are still in the concept phase of Mopar’s JPP. It has 17” Vintage Bronze KMC Impact OL wheels, 37” tires, 2” suspension lift kit, Bilstein high-performance shock absorbers, 11” TYRI rectangular led lights, among others. The exterior color is Dark Harbor Blue.

JT Rubicon Sideburn Concept

As you know, it is the Jeep pickup but with significant changes in its image such as the Solar Flash yellow color, black FT1 HRE wheels as well as a tubular protector for the grill. Keeps the Pentastar V6, JPP 2” lift kit with Bilstein shocks as well as a pair of 11” TYRI led lights. Inside it has a JPP JT concept sports bar made of carbon fiber that improves the space for the punt and the cabin. The cockpit seats feature an Atomic Silver matte finish.

